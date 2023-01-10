5 things to know for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
The husband of a 37-year-old Nova Scotia woman speaks out after she died waiting in hospital, Alberta's premier says the province will pursue health-care reforms without federal funds, and MPs launch a study into the treatment of rail and air passengers over the holidays. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'I'm just lost': The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
2. Mexico meetup: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden meet face to face today as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
3. Pushing ahead: Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith says she’s not waiting for federal money to reform her province’s health-care system.
4. Passenger treatment probed: The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season.
5. Premier departure: Sandy Silver -- Yukon's first premier from the Klondike, and only the second Liberal premier in the party's 45-year history -- is stepping down. The job will be handed to Ranj Pillai, who was acclaimed as party leader over the weekend.
One more thing...
Pollinators: A loss of pollinators has caused more than 400,000 early deaths a year, according to a recent study.
A honeybee flies outside a bee hive at a Simon Fraser University experimental apiary in Surrey, B.C., Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday.
At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo.
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
Internationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president's company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for dodging taxes on US$1.7 million in job perks.
Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined.
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.