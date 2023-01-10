5 things to know for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The husband of a 37-year-old Nova Scotia woman speaks out after she died waiting in hospital, Alberta's premier says the province will pursue health-care reforms without federal funds, and MPs launch a study into the treatment of rail and air passengers over the holidays. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I'm just lost': The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.

2. Mexico meetup: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden meet face to face today as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.

3. Pushing ahead: Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith says she’s not waiting for federal money to reform her province’s health-care system.

4. Passenger treatment probed: The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season.

5. Premier departure: Sandy Silver -- Yukon's first premier from the Klondike, and only the second Liberal premier in the party's 45-year history -- is stepping down. The job will be handed to Ranj Pillai, who was acclaimed as party leader over the weekend.

One more thing...

Pollinators: A loss of pollinators has caused more than 400,000 early deaths a year, according to a recent study.

A honeybee flies outside a bee hive at a Simon Fraser University experimental apiary in Surrey, B.C., Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck