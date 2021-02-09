TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 911,300 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 187,100 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump impeachment: Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, which begins today, will force the Senate to decide whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

2. Virus variants: Labs across Canada are on the hunt for novel coronavirus variants, and with increasing regularity, they are finding them.

3. Vaccine timeline: A new survey suggests Canadians are split on believing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will get one by September.

4. Disability advocates: People with disabilities outside of congregant care aren't being prioritized in Canada's vaccine rollout, and advocates say it's just one more way their community isn't being protected.

5. Lab-grown meat: A new type of lab-grown meat cultivated from animal cells can replicate slabs of meat, allowing for more complex textures and flavours which could eventually pave the way for more environmentally sustainable meat production, scientists say.

One more thing…

Polar vortex: Canada logged its coldest temperature in years on Sunday as the remnants of a polar vortex set in across most of the country.