Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for an end to the trucker convoy in the capital, Ottawa's police chief says protesters are adapting to their actions, and Canada's military now has feminine versions of its ranks in French. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'It has to stop': Justin Trudeau is calling for an end to the trucker convoy protests that are now stretching into their second week in the nation's capital.

2. They're adapting: Ottawa's Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

3. Moving toward inclusivity: For the first time, the French versions of all military ranks in the Canadian Armed Forces now have official feminine equivalents.

4. Combat jet crash: A video posted on social media shows the stealth fighter bursting into flames when it crashed on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier last month.

5. While you were sleeping: Canada couldn't add to its Olympic medal haul early Tuesday, but got a big win against one of its rivals.

One more thing…

Big hospital bill: A foreign student in Manitoba tells CTV News she was given a $38,311 hospital bill after experiencing a mental health crisis.