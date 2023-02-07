5 things to know for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Rescuers desperately dig for survivors after a major earthquake hits Turkiye and Syria, new details emerge ahead of Tuesday's federal-provincial health-care meeting, and Quebec's immigration minister is "surprised" that asylum seekers are being given free bus tickets from New York City. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Screaming survivors: Rescue workers and civilians are moving wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

2. Health-care meeting: As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care "working meeting" between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.

3. Asylum seekers: News that New York City is providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada highlights an urgent need to address the situation at the border, Quebec's immigration minister said.

4. Special relationship: According to results of a poll released ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's state of the union speech Tuesday night, a majority of Canadians still see the United States as their country's closest ally.

5. Streaming limits: Netflix users who share passwords amongst friends and family may be in for a surprise, as the streaming service begins cracking down on password sharing.

One more thing…

Chinese balloon: Why wasn't the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over Canada?

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP, File)