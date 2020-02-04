TORONTO -- Hundreds of Canadians in Hubei, China are awaiting evacuation by the federal government, but Chinese authorities will not allow anyone showing symptoms to leave as part of its stringent efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus response: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is praising Canada for not following the United States' example of enacting a travel ban in light of the coronavirus outbreak despite there being more than 20,000 confirmed cases of infection.

2. Tory leadership: The public relations team for Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay abruptly ended an interview with CTV News after he was questioned about a tweet concerning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's yoga expenses.

3. Iowa vote: Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses, leaving campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in election limbo.

4. Emergency landing: An Air Canada flight bound for Toronto from Madrid landed safely after declaring an emergency when the plane's landing gear damaged one of the engines shortly after take-off.

5. Going eco-friendly: In an effort to help tackle climate change, Starbucks says it is moving away from dairy, potentially leading to increased sustainability, pricier coffees and greater access to milk alternatives.

One more thing…

Forgotten music strikes new chord: A piece of music titled 'Impeachment Polka,' written in 1868 by the composer Charles Dupee Blake, has been given new life amid U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.