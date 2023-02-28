5 things to know for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
A woman rests on her pillow in Toronto, Monday Feb. 12, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn) CANADA
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts 'endorsed' the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
The comic strip Dilbert disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a 'hate group' on YouTube and, to some, Dilbert had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
Canada's border with the United States, the longest in the world and an enduring symbol of bilateral co-operation, has largely avoided becoming a partisan cudgel on Capitol Hill. That, however, may be about to change.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit Tuesday as geopolitical tensions rise over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections.
Joshimath's future is at risk, experts and activists say, due in part to a push backed by the Indian prime minister's political party to grow religious tourism in Uttarakhand, the holy town's home state.
Hong Kong police began searching a landfill Tuesday for evidence related to the grisly killing of model Abby Choi, whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator and pots.
A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is 'on a path to recovery' after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
Some members of Parliament want to see Google in the hot seat over the tech company's move to temporarily block news access to some of its Canadian users. The House of Commons heritage committee is meeting today and members are expected to discuss whether to summon leadership from Google to testify.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canada needs to find a way to continue cross-polar collaboration while holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Gran Turismo players have been competing against computer-generated racecars since the franchise launched in the 1990s, but the new AI driver that was unleashed last week on Gran Turismo 7 is smarter and faster because it's been trained using the latest AI methods.
Overnight Sunday into Monday morning the northern lights, aurora borealis, gave skywatchers in northern Ontario quite a show. Dozens of viewers shared their photos of the beautiful coloured lights in the night sky.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.
Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.
A media backlash against the Dilbert comic strip took hold in Canada on Monday as several of the country's biggest newspapers announced they were dropping the office-set cartoon over recent remarks by its creator.
Shares were lower in Europe on Tuesday after a mixed session in Asia following a reprieve on Wall Street from selling pressure driven by worries over inflation and interest rates.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
World Cup champion Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappe again, this time to take FIFA's best men's player award on Monday.
The Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal widened Tuesday with Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies charged by Tokyo district prosecutors.
Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace. Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.