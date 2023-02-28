5 things to know for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a report saying he was warned by CSIS to drop a Liberal Party candidate due to ties with China, Canada's TikTok ban on government-issued devices may be a sign of more to come, and a look at what led to the demise of once-beloved comic strip Dilbert. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau responds: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denies a media report saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now an MP, because he had Beijing's support.

2. 'This may be a first step': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.

3. Dilbert's demise: The lightspeed disappearance of the comic strip Dilbert from newspapers following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has been following them both.

4. Hot seat: Some MPs want to grill Google over its move to temporarily block news access to some Canadian. When the House of Commons heritage committee meets today, members are expected to discuss whether to summon leadership from Google to testify.

5. 'Dangerous' trend: The "borg" is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "excessive."

One more thing…

Sleep habits: Researchers identify key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy.

A woman rests on her pillow in Toronto, Monday Feb. 12, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn) CANADA