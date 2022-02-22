The House of Commons approves the Emergencies Act, a bail decision expected for convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich, and Alberta is poised to remove almost all COVID-19 restrictions. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Emergencies Act: The House of Commons passed a motion Monday evening, approving the extraordinary measures granted by the Emergencies Act.

2. Tamara Lich: An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether to grant bail to Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind the truck convoy protest on Parliament Hill.

3. Senator apology: Conservative senator Michael MacDonald apologized in the Senate for disparaging Ottawa residents who complained about the convoy protest.

4. Alberta restrictions easing: Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.

5. "Hard" sanctions: Britain says it will swiftly impose hard economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two regions in eastern Ukraine.

One more thing…

Crafty killer whales: A new study has shown evidence of a pod of orcas teaching each other to steal fish from humans’ fishing nets.