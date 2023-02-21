5 things to know for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A look at how U.S. President Joe Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine for a surprise visit, how Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario, and a Canadian teen blows American Idol judges away. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Secret mission: U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. Here are the details of his trip.

2. Inflation report: Statistics Canada is set to release its reading on inflation for January this morning. The federal agency's consumer price index report will give insight on how high prices were in January compared with a year ago, as well as the month prior.

3. Jimmy Carter: It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. A young Jimmy Carter was among those from the U.S. who came to help.

4. Deadly quake: The death toll in Turkiye and Syria is rising after a powerful earthquake strikes two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday

5. American Idol: A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol in Sunday.

One more thing…

Archeology: Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? This Roman artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say.

The phallic-shaped object found at Roman fort Vindolanda. (Supplied)