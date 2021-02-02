TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 859,100 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 116,000 second doses. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau-Harris call: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday about a series of cross-border issues, including the Democrats' "Buy American" policy, according to his office.

2. Vaccines head north: Planes filled with precious cargo prepared for takeoff this morning as Operation Remote Immunity, a program aiming to get the vaccine to fly-in communities in Ontario, officially took flight.

3. Vaccine patent: Humanitarian Stephen Lewis, the former UN Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS in Africa, is calling on the World Trade Organization to suspend patents for some COVID-19 vaccines to improve access for low-income countries.

4. Workplace inequality: A new report on the experience of LGBTQ+ professionals working in STEM in the United States has found that systemic inequalities persist in the workplace despite an advancement of queer civil rights over the last six decades.

5. Black History Month: Educators say last summer's anti-Black racism protests have given Black History Month increased resonance in 2021 and amplified long-standing calls to incorporate more Black voices into school curriculums.

One more thing…

'Double minority': The first Black woman to become an interventional cardiologist in Canada says she hopes her position will lay a path forward for the next generation of Black women in medicine.