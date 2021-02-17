TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 981,100 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 325,600 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New variant cases: There is concern that Canada could see a third wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks, as variants of the novel coronavirus spread even to remote regions of the country.

2. Moderna delivery: While the specific shipment details have yet to be released for next month’s Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday that Canada will be sent 1.3 million doses in March.

3. New gun legislation: The federal government is moving forward with its promise to impose stricter gun laws and will implement a voluntary buyback program to purchase now-prohibited firearms in the "coming months."

4. Airline deal: Air Canada's acquisition of Transat is up in the air after Canada's largest airline said it will not allow more time for the deal to go through.

5. 'Provide some joy': Motivational speaker and advocate Spencer West had to put his travelling on hold during the pandemic, and instead turned to social media to spread awareness and advocate for people with disabilities.

One more thing…

Chicxulub impactor: A new study suggests the object that hit the Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago could have been a fragment of a comet, torn off as it travelled close to the sun.