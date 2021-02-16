TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 975,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 295,700 second doses. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus variant: Fears of the new COVID-19 variants are increasing after possible cases emerged in an unlikely place: two remote First Nations communities in Manitoba.

2. Phase 2: Vaccine rollouts across Canada had a rocky start, but with more doses expected to arrive soon, here’s where each province and territory stands on who gets shots next.

3. Clinical trials: Although there are only two vaccines currently approved for use by Health Canada, researchers are hard at work developing other candidates including two potential COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials in Halifax.

4. At-risk population: Advocates are urging public health workers to have concrete plans to ensure people without homes get priority access to the vaccine, given how likely they are to contract COVID-19 and become severely ill.

5. Gun buy-back: The Liberal government is expected to announce an ambitious program this week, to buy back legally owned firearms that were deemed assault rifles last year.

One more thing…

King Arthur: A family cat in Australia is being heralded as a “four-legged hero” after its fatal fight with a venomous snake that slithered close to two young children.