5 things to know for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.

Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.

