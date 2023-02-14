5 things to know for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Russia's ambassador to Canada says the country is a "very dangerous" place for his compatriots to visit, the premiers accept Ottawa's health-care funding offer, and what we know about the search for flying objects shot down over central Yukon and near Ontario. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Search for flying objects: Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from two unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.

2. Health-care funding: Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus toward inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.

3. 'Very dangerous country': Russia's ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, claims the country is unsafe for his compatriots to visit, saying he wouldn't recommend travel for tourism, education or business.

4. Survivors still: Eight days after massive, deadly earthquakes struck southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria, rescuers are continuing to find people alive.

5. Camp queues: Parks Canada's reservations system is getting a revamp, to update the software and address some of the issues that have plagued campers in the past.

One more thing…

Affordability: One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500, according to Statistics Canada.

(Pexels)