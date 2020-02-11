TORONTO -- Protests held in solidarity with a blockade of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. continue to grow as experts sound the alarm on "unlawful and unjust" arrests. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pipeline protests: Dozens of people have been arrested after disrupting travel across the country in a show of solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a gas pipeline through northern B.C.

2. Coronavirus concerns: As the quarantine stretches on aboard a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, a Canadian passenger says that "stress levels are starting to rise" as more virus cases are confirmed.

3. Marijuana legalization: Canada's cannabis industry could be in for another hit. At least nine U.S. law firms have launched proposed class-action lawsuits in American courts against three major Canadian cannabis producers.

4. Ont. park deaths: A four-year-old girl who was found dead with her father at an Ontario conservation park is being remembered by her mother as "the absolute most special girl you could ever ask for."

5. Boarding mishap: U.S.-based Frontier Airlines says one of its gate agents "should have caught the error" that led to a Canadian woman boarding the wrong plane in Florida.

One more thing…

Infectious diseases: Despite the number of novel coronavirus deaths surpassing 1,000, the outbreak is not yet considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization. CTVNews.ca explains why.