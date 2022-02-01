Erin O'Toole welcomes a leadership review after a third of the Conservative caucus revolts, the remaining Ottawa protesters say they're staying put, and a vehicle blockade at the U.S. border in Alberta enters its fourth day. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Conservative leadership: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Monday night he welcomes a vote on his leadership after members indicated there was enough support to trigger a caucus leadership review.

2. Freedom convoy: Crowds have thinned out considerably on Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, but the demonstrators that remain say they're staying until all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

3. Border blockade: A blockade of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day.

4. Canada-Ukraine: A closed-door meeting between the Canadian and Ukrainian defence ministers lasted two hours, but resulted in no promises from Canada for Ukraine.

5. Whoopi apologizes: "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg has apologized after provoking outrage for repeatedly asserting that "the Holocaust isn't about race."

One more thing…

Adult vaccinations: A national review of Canada's rates of adult vaccination for non-COVID-19 preventable illnesses, such as the flu, has given the country a D-minus grade.