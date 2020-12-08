TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 423,000 cases of COVID-19 in total, with more than 280,000 of those coming from Quebec and Ontario alone. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pfizer vaccine: Canada is on track to receive 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, with the first shipment expected next week.

2. Meng trial: Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to court Monday for the evidentiary hearing in her extradition case after a media report last week said the U.S. is discussing a deal in her case.

3. Bellegarde leaving AFN: National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations said he won't seek re-election as the head of the organization next summer.

4. Prince Harry lawsuit: Prince Harry is suing a British newspaper for libel over an article that indicated he had lost touch with the Royal Marines.

5. Quite the trip: Gary Bath from Wonowon, B.C. volunteered to drive a stranded American family more than 1,600 kilometres to the Alaskan border.

One more thing…

A Manitoba woman’s time in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to create a miniature Christmas village in her home.