TORONTO -- Some Canadian travellers express frustration over quarantine facilities, Biden is set to raise Ukraine concerns in a phone call with Putin, and Canada may experience a turkey shortage this holiday season. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel restrictions: As Canada strengthens its travel restrictions amid the rise of the Omicron variant, frustration and confusion mounts for travellers stuck at quarantine facilities.

2. Biden-Putin call: U.S. President Joe Biden is set to have a video call with Russia President Vladimir Putin amid tensions regarding Russian troops gathering at the Ukraine border.

3. Pearl Harbor: Dozens of survivors are expected at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago that led to the U.S. joining the Second World War.

4. Merkel end-date: After 16 years as German chancellor, Angela Merkel’s role as a pioneer and leader will come to a close after a three-party deal to form a new government was reached.

5. Turkey shortage: Supply-chain issues across Canada could threaten the availability of a Christmas dinner staple: turkey.

One more thing…

Poutine abroad: A food truck named The Funky Pickle, run by an Alberta couple, is bringing some Canadian flavour to the southern English town of Farnham.