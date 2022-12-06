5 things to know for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

A Toronto man dies alone at home after his pleas for medical care allegedly go unanswered, executives from Canadian grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims, and "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley dies at age 71. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'He could've been treated differently': A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.

2. Kirstie Alley, 1951-2022: Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens, known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 71.

3. Bill C-21: The Liberal government is listening to concerns that some of the firearms it's looking to ban are used primarily for hunting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

4. Food inflation: Grocery executives are disputing an accusation that grocery giants are taking advantage of inflation to drive up their own profits.

5. Border booster: To mitigate the ongoing backlog issues at Canadian border crossings, border officials have reopened two Nexus and Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment centres in Canada.

One more thing…

'People are ready for this': Alberta modelling agency only represents disabled, visibly different talent.

Alexis Hillyard (Credit: Kello Inclusive)