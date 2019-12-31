TORONTO -- Firefighters from across Canada are on their way to Australia to join others already there, helping the country battle devastating bushfires. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Australia wildfires: Thousands of tourists and locals in southeast Australia fled to the seafront as raging bushfires close in on popular beach towns, leaving no escape route by land.

2. Amanda Todd case: The mother of a B.C. teenager who took her own life after enduring cyberbullying says she hopes 2020 is the year her daughter's alleged online tormentor will finally stand trial in Canada.

3. Milk health: Ontario researchers say that children who drink whole milk may be less likely to have weight issues, contradicting the Canadian recommendation that children should drink low-fat milk after the age of two.

4. Cyprus rape case: After a 19-year-old British woman was found guilty of making a false rape claim, the hashtag "IBelieveHer" began trending on Twitter among those who believe she was pressured by authorities to withdraw the allegations.

5. New Year's Eve traditions: From good luck rituals involving suitcases and new underwear to burning straw dolls symbolizing the past, CTVNews.ca explains New Year's Eve rituals performed by people with Latin American roots.

One more thing…

Fossil discovery: A new fossil found in Nova Scotia is providing paleontologists with a better understanding of how reptiles raised their young in one of the earliest examples of parental nurturing.