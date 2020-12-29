TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 555,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 15,000 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Slow vaccinations: The rollout of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination programs has been slow, especially during the holidays, drawing criticism and anger.

2. Pregnancy and vaccine: As the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are distributed across the country, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding will have to weigh their individual risks when it comes to getting the shot.

3. Tragic milestone: Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and one doctor says this should be a major wake-up call to anyone who doubts the severity of the disease.

4. Saudi activist jailed: Canadian university graduate and women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced to more than five years in a Saudi prison.

5. Search for a motive: The Nashville bombing suspect had previously told one of his neighbours that the city and the world would never forget him, the Associated Press reports.

One more thing…

While many gathering places are closed during the pandemic, it’s important not to lose the power of ‘micro friendships’ with acquaintances that can provide a mental health boost, researchers say.