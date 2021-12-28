Bone-chilling cold in Western Canada, more than two million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and remembering Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Dangerous territory: A rush of Arctic air is bringing extreme cold temperatures to parts of Western Canada.

2. COVID-19 in Canada: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada has surpassed the two million mark. The milestone comes as the Omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the country.

3. Travel nightmare: More than 2,000 flights globally were cancelled on Monday, a trend seen over the past few days as countries grapple with increased COVID-19 cases

4. Remembering Vallee: Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee has died at the age of 58. The Emmy award winner died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City over the weekend.

5. Detecting Omicron: Can a rapid test tell you if you have Omicron? Experts explained to CTVNews.ca exactly how new variants are detected.

One more thing...

Going green: Meat-eaters are more likely to select a vegetarian option over a meal containing meat when eating at a restaurant if the majority of choices on the menu are vegetarian.