5 things to know for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Communities across Canada are still reeling from the impacts of the fierce winter storms last weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asks for an 'outline' of a health deal from premiers, and Ukraine's foreign minister says he wants a peace summit in February. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Storm recovery continues: Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.

2. 'We need to see real change': While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen "once there is the outlines of a deal."

3. Peace in Ukraine?: Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator.

4. 'World unity convoy': Organizers of the original “Freedom Convoy” protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.

5. Boxing Day demand: Although this year's Boxing Day saw a return to stores, experts say the pandemic has still forever changed what has traditionally been the biggest shopping day of the year.

One more thing...

Financial action plan: Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare for a potential recession in 2023.

In this undated file photo, a woman is seen using a calculator. (RODNAE Productions/Pexels)