1. International students killed: A man who allegedly struck and killed two 19-year-old international students while driving impaired in Toronto on Sunday night has been denied bail.

2. Boeing CEO resigns: Boeing has ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg with no end in sight to the crisis that has engulfed the aircraft manufacturer since the crash of two of its 737 Max airliners.

3. Sleep aid recalled: Health Canada is recalling a variety of U-Dream herbal sleep aids after tests revealed they contain a substance similar to a prescription insomnia medication.

4. Royal Christmas greeting: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their first Christmas card, with their son Archie front and centre.

5. 'Nochebuena': For Latino people, Christmas Eve or "Nochebuena," is the most important holiday in December, complete with a gift exchange and church service.

One more thing…

Surprise photoshoot: The Christmas Wish Project offers sick kids around the globe a photoshoot with Santa, then edits the photos to make it look like the children are enjoying a magical experience with Old Saint Nick.