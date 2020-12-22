OTTAWA -- Canada has had more than 515,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 14,300 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ontario lockdown: Ontario will go into a strict province-wide lockdown on Dec. 26, forcing nearly all non-essential businesses to close.

2. Virus variant explained: Here’s what we know about the new COVID-19 variant that has cause travel disruptions and lockdowns in the United Kingdom.

3. Vaccine update: Health Canada says it will "soon" be ready to announce if it can authorize a second COVID-19 vaccine after receiving final documents from Moderna.

4. Canadians reading more?: According to industry experts, Canadians increased their reading during 2020, particularly in the spring.

5. Ancient wolf pup: A gold miner in Dawson City, Yukon discovered a perfectly preserved wolf pup, still covered in fur, more than 50,000 years after she died.

One more thing…

Pet adoptions in 2020: While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many people and businesses across the country, it’s been fairly good to pets looking for a new home.