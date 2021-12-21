TORONTO -- Business owners worry about new capacity limits, Moderna researches a vaccine specifically for Omicron, and the Tories boycott Canada's security committee. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Capacity limits: Surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the spread of the Omicron variant have put a damper on the "most wonderful time of year" for small business owners, as multiple provinces reinstate tough public health restrictions.

2. Pandemic burnout: Health workers across Canada, exhausted from two years of battling a pandemic, are dreading what the next wave of COVID-19 could bring.

3. Booster shots: The head of Moderna's operations in Canada says that the company is studying whether a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose or even annual boosters may be necessary.

4. Fired scientists: Erin O'Toole is refusing to name Conservative members to the national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians to protest the Liberal government's refusal to hand over unredacted documents related to the firing of two scientists.

5. Hockey games: The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association have announced the suspension of all operations from Wednesday to Christmas Day amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.

One more thing…

New record: Canada's Maggie MacNeil set a short course world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke to win gold at the world championships in Abu Dhabi.