5 things to know for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says proposed firearms legislation may include "some" hunting guns, a Winnipeg man says his cancer surgery was cancelled at the last minute, and what we know about the accused Vaughan, Ont., mass shooter. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'Too dangerous in other contexts': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals "are going at some of the guns used to do it."
2. 'Emotionally, I am drained': A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury says he went in for a prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, only to have it cancelled at the very last second.
3. Vaughan shooting: A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont., building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
4. Plastics out: Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
5. Aging attitudes: More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.
One more thing…
Bear necessities: Some black bears are turning red, and researchers now say they know why.
A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
Musician Terry Hall, who helped create of the defining sounds of post-punk Britain as lead singer of The Specials, has died. He was 63.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says proposed firearms legislation may include 'some' hunting guns, a Winnipeg man says his cancer surgery was cancelled at the last minute, and what we know about the accused Vaughan, Ont., mass shooter. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
As pediatric hospitals across Canada struggle with more patients this flu season, parents of children with asthma who are feeling the pressure can find relief with the right resources, experts say.
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder in over 10,000 cases for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited an eastern city that is a focus of some of the most intense combat of Russia's nearly 10-month war, while Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the 'courage and self-denial' of his front-line forces in Ukraine.
Rescuers found a survivor and recovered five bodies from a Thai warship that sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Thailand, navy officials said Tuesday, as hopes faded for two dozen people still missing. Officials acknowledged there were not enough life jackets for all those aboard.
A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials.
A shooting just outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon, shattered a glass entrance door at the facility on Monday afternoon, police and the hospital said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.
The federal government plans to target a Russian oligarch using a law to confiscate and divert assets held by people who have been sanctioned, says Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
The majority of Canadians say they think the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to a new poll by Research Co.
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
Twitter deleted its controversial new policy on Sunday evening that had banned links to certain other social media platforms, less than 24 hours after the policy's initial introduction.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies continues to advance rapidly. San Francisco-based OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.
After a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, Los Angeles jurors on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers he was charged with abusing.
Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.
Amber Heard has settled the defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump 's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.
Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas.
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday amid gloom about weaker global economic growth as central banks raise interest rates to cool inflation.
Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, shows eco-friendly ways to wrap a gift and offers other sustainable gift ideas.
Long before the pandemic, many adults turned to toys from Legos to collectible items to tap into their inner childhood for comfort. But all the stresses from the health crisis appear to have accelerated and solidified the trend.
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.
Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
The self-driving era is here, just not the one that was promised. Instead of sleek pods without steering wheels ready to chauffeur buyers off the lot, there are mostly driverless Chevy compacts, Chrysler minivans, and Ford box trucks with bolted-on hardware trundling around bits of the U.S. southwest and, as of August, a short loop of roads in Ontario.
With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada's next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States.