5 things to know for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says proposed firearms legislation may include "some" hunting guns, a Winnipeg man says his cancer surgery was cancelled at the last minute, and what we know about the accused Vaughan, Ont., mass shooter. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Too dangerous in other contexts': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals "are going at some of the guns used to do it."

2. 'Emotionally, I am drained': A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury says he went in for a prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, only to have it cancelled at the very last second.

3. Vaughan shooting: A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont., building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

4. Plastics out: Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.

5. Aging attitudes: More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.

One more thing…

Bear necessities: Some black bears are turning red, and researchers now say they know why.

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward