TORONTO -- An orphaned Canadian girl has been stranded in Syria for a year and her family says the federal government isn't doing enough to get her home. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian orphan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is "too dangerous" to remove a four-year-old Canadian orphan from a Syrian detention camp following news that Kurdish authorities located the child.

2. LGBTQ rights: The federal government is moving forward with a ban on conversion therapy, a practice that a senator pushing for reforms says is "no doubt" still occurring in Canada.

3. Danforth shooting: Victims who were injured during a mass shooting in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood in 2018 have filed a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. manufacturer of the stolen handgun used by the gunman.

4. U.K. election: Internet searches for jobs in Canada spiked after the U.K.'s general election last week that saw Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party sweep the results with a majority.

5. Bad sleep: A new study has found that people who wake up repeatedly instead of sleeping soundly are more likely to develop Alzheimer's and experience premature aging of the brain's immune cells.

One more thing…

Good news: A U.S. illustrator is trying to make it easier for people to find some relief from negative news headlines with his own stylized cartoons highlighting positive stories.