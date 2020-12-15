TORONTO -- Canada has nearly 74,800 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,700 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. First vaccines: The first COVID-19 vaccines were injected into the arms of Canadians on Monday, a historic moment some have dubbed "V-Day," as the country enters a new phase of the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.

2. Electoral College vote: The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next president of the United States on Monday, ratifying his victory in a state-by-state repudiation of U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to accept his loss.

3. CERB repayment: The Canada Revenue Agency has sent 441,000 "educational" letters to Canadians who may need to repay the Canada Emergency Response Benefit they received during the spring and summer months.

4. Trailer hitch case: A man in Thunder Bay, Ont. has been found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle, hitting Barbara Kentner, 34, who died months later.

5. Christmas delivery: Canada Post has adjusted holiday parcel shipping deadlines as it deals with unprecedented demand, the Crown corporation announced Monday.

One more thing…

O Christmas tree: Farmers across Canada and the United States are reporting an increase in demand for evergreens, compounding a supply shortage and prompting Canadians to look for Christmas tree alternatives this holiday season.