TORONTO -- The Liberals are set to release an accounting of federal finances, Canada marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccination, and Canada Post updates its Christmas shipping deadlines. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal finances: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland plans to release an updated accounting of federal finances today and provide the government's economic outlook for the coming months.

2. One year of vaccines: Today marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Canada, a milestone that offered hope for a new year after a dismal 2020.

3. Choosing boosters: As more people become eligible for their third dose, and the number of Omicron cases in Canada continues to rise, it’s likely that more and more Canadians are wondering what type of booster shot to get. CTVNews.ca asked the experts.

4. Rapid tests: As concerns over the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant seep into Canadians' holiday plans, experts say rapid tests could be used to help protect those looking to get together with friends and family, but warn that the tests aren't perfect.

5. Housing market: The real estate market in Canada has been red hot in 2021 and homes are becoming increasingly expensive for prospective buyers, with the average residential home price rising to $716,585 in October.

One more thing…

Punctual packages: With the holidays fast approaching, there’s still time to send a package or a card and have it arrive to your loved one before Christmas. Here are Canada Post's updated shipping deadlines.