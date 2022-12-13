5 things to know for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A sick Ontario preschooler is airlifted 350 kilometres from home due to his local hospital being full, some Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages are "terrified" as interest rates rise ahead of renewals, and parts of Canada are expected to get hit by remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Airlifted 350 km from home: An Ontario mother says her son's recent experience in Ontario's packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.

2. Fixed-rate mortgages: Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're "terrified" of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca hears from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.

3. Crypto exchange founder arrested: Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.

4. 3,000-km-long storm: Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.

5. 'Parasitic' genes: New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.

One more thing…

Newborns: To swaddle or not to swaddle? Here's what the current guidance is for newborns.

A file photo shows a swaddled baby. The practice of swaddling newborns has fallen in and out of style over the years but is generally approved in Canada. Here are the current best practices, according to experts. (Pexels)