5 things to know for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Here's what you need to know today.

1. Spyware tools: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware in dozens of major investigations.

2. Dawn Walker: Federal prosecutors in the U.S. are accusing a Saskatoon woman of faking her own death and that of her son in what they describe as an elaborate scheme to illegally enter the country.

3. Mar-a-Lago search: Former U.S. president Donald Trump announced the FBI had conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

4. Anne Heche: Anne Heche is comatose and in critical condition following a vehicle crash into a Los Angeles residence Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.

5. Olivia Newton-John: Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, and tributes from film co-stars and others are pouring in.

One more thing…

Treasure hunt: Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes.