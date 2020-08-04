TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 117,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 101,500 cases considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New N.L. premier: A doctor from a political family will take office for the first time as Newfoundland and Labrador premier, stepping into the job as the financially troubled province reels from the impacts of the pandemic and falling oil prices.

2. Contact tracing app: Federal and Ontario privacy commissioners have concluded their review of the country's new coronavirus exposure notification app and say they support its use following initial privacy and security concerns.

3. School rules: Effective contact tracing and virus testing are essential for the safe reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two new studies.

4. Spread the word: In the Montreal neighbourhood of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, a group of 'info ambassadors' have begun handing out fliers to address misinformation about the novel coronavirus and help people dealing with the social issues of the area.

5. Hawaii-bound: Starting Sept. 1, "all trans-Pacific" travellers, including Canadians, will be allowed to visit Hawaii without having to quarantine, as long as they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

One more thing…

Vanishing act: A man who police thought had been murdered has been found alive in the U.K., five years after he disappeared.

