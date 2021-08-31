TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 75.68 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Afghanistan evacuation: Ukrainian troops completed a daring rescue of two Afghan translators and their families, one who worked for the Canadian military and the other for the Globe and Mail, airlifting them safely to Kyiv.

2. Tory platform: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is defending the fact that his party’s platform mentions neither racism nor systemic racism.

3. Leaving the race: The Conservative Party’s candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Troy Myers has agreed to withdraw his candidacy after the party learned of a “serious allegation” against him.

4. Travel restrictions: The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to 'reconsider travel' to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call 'high' levels of COVID-19 infection.

5. Voter information cards: With the 44th Canadian federal election set for Sept. 20, just a few weeks away, Elections Canada has begun mailing out voter information cards to registered voters. Here's when to expect yours.

One more thing…

Face off: Leaders of the five major federal parties are preparing to face off in two official debates next week. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming English-language and French-language debates, including how to watch.