5 things to know for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

A new TD Bank report projects a significant drop in home prices by 2023, the federal government is exploring security options for politicians, and Serena Williams overcomes a shaky start to win her first match at this year’s U.S. Open. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Housing prediction: A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent by the first quarter of 2023, compared to its peak earlier this year.

2. Security for politicians?: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options to increase security for politicians. This comes after the recent harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

3. Possible poisoning: A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment were sent to hospital.

4. Zombie ice: Greenland’s rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise the global sea level by at least 27 centimetres, according to a study published Monday.

5. Not done yet: In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open -- and last tournament -- of her remarkable playing career, Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to secure a win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

One more thing…

Diana’s death: 25 years after the Princess of Wales’ death, has the public accepted Camilla?