TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 125,600 total cases of COVID-19, with 4,950 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Party promises: With Erin O'Toole's victory early Monday morning, what can party members and Canadians expect from him as the new leader of the Conservative party? CTV News has rounded up O'Toole's campaign promises.

2. Lewis' future: The only woman and visible minority candidate in the Conservative leadership race emerged a competitive contender as the results trickled in during the early hours of Monday morning, raising questions about what her achievements mean for the future of the party.

3. Wisconsin protests: Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew.

4. Flight list: Nearly two dozen more flights have landed at major airports in Canada with passengers infected with COVID-19.

5. Water treatment: As more countries turn to wastewater testing to measure the spread of COVID-19, researchers say more studies need to be done to ensure that wastewater containing coronaviruses do not pose a risk to human health.

One more thing…

Cold and snowy: It may still be summer, but Canadians should brace for a difficult winter if the latest prediction from the Farmers' Almanac is to be believed.