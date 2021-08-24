TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 74.26 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Kabul airport: Canadian special forces are currently operating outside the walls of Kabul airport, working to get people on flights out of Afghanistan, Canadian officials revealed Monday.

2. Neck-and-neck: The Liberals and Conservatives are now running in a statistical dead heat, as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole continues to gain momentum as a candidate among initially hesitant Canadians, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research.

3. 'Manipulated media': Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Monday defended a video posted to Twitter by Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland that was flagged by the social network as "manipulated media."

4. Trump rally: While speaking at a rally in Alabama this weekend, former U.S. President Donald Trump was booed by supporters after he said he recommended they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

5. Air quality: A new study from Stanford University in California suggests that exposure to wildfire smoke during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth.

One more thing…

Representation on TV: The Wiggles are doubling their numbers, with newbies including an Ethiopian-born dancer, a Chinese-Australian skateboarder and an Indigenous ballet dancer.