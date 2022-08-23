5 things to know for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A transgender activist and streamer is leaving Canada due to a barrage of threats, an iconic photo of Sir Winston Churchill has been stolen and replaced with a copy, and Tim Hortons is putting a new food idea to the test. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Activist leaving Canada: The transgender woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment.

2. Bilingualism bonus: The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to extend its bilingualism bonus to those who speak an Indigenous language. The bonus is currently paid to employees who speak English and French.

3. Photo heist: An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy.

4. Energy deal: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to sign a green energy deal in Newfoundland on Tuesday.

5. Taste test: Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu items, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.

One more thing…

Nexus backlog: U.S. lawmakers and advocates are calling on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app to ease travel delays.