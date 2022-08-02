5 things to know for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Details of the planning that went into the U.S. operation to kill al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a B.C. senior who can't find a doctor takes out a newspaper ad, and an Ontario woman gets a surprise about her family when she takes a DNA test. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Months of planning: The U.S. operation that ended with the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri took months of preparation.
2. Long-sought 'justice': U.S. President Joe Biden says he hopes the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri delivers "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
3. Griner’s trial resumes: American basketball player Brittney Griner returns to court for her cannabis possession trial as the Biden administration faces public pressure to get her released.
4. 'Urgent! Please?': In a stark example of B.C. residents' desperation to find a family doctor, one senior recently placed a newspaper ad in search of someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
5. Family surprise: After taking an ancestry DNA test to learn more about her father’s side of the family, one Ontario woman was shocked to discover she also has a sister.
One more thing…
Gold at the Commonwealth Games: Canada started the week with three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, including Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., who won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event as she set a new tournament record.
From left, Australia's Sarah Maureen Cochrane, Canada's Maude G. Charron and Nigeria's Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf pose on the podium with their medals after the Women's 64 kg Final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)