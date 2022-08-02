5 things to know for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Details of the planning that went into the U.S. operation to kill al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a B.C. senior who can't find a doctor takes out a newspaper ad, and an Ontario woman gets a surprise about her family when she takes a DNA test. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Months of planning: The U.S. operation that ended with the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri took months of preparation.

2. Long-sought 'justice': U.S. President Joe Biden says he hopes the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri delivers "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

3. Griner’s trial resumes: American basketball player Brittney Griner returns to court for her cannabis possession trial as the Biden administration faces public pressure to get her released.

4. 'Urgent! Please?': In a stark example of B.C. residents' desperation to find a family doctor, one senior recently placed a newspaper ad in search of someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.

5. Family surprise: After taking an ancestry DNA test to learn more about her father’s side of the family, one Ontario woman was shocked to discover she also has a sister.

One more thing…

Gold at the Commonwealth Games: Canada started the week with three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, including Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., who won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event as she set a new tournament record.