TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 123,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,700 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Morneau resigns: Bill Morneau, Canada’s finance minister, is stepping down amid the ongoing WE Charity scandal and rumours of a growing rift with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

2. Password vulnerability: A series of cyberattacks exploited an internal "vulnerability" and leveraged previously hacked login information, leading to the breach of thousands of online Canada Revenue Agency accounts, federal officials say.

3. Immigration delays: Those looking to immigrate to Canada should be prepared to face extensive delays, experts say.

4. N.B. election: New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs has called an election for Sept. 14, Canada’s first major election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. GG's flights: Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is using a government Challenger, which takes a couple hours of pre-takeoff prep time and almost $5,000 an hour to fly, for pick-ups and drop-offs at Mirabel en route to her Laurentian Mountain cottage, writes Don Martin in his weekly column for CTVNews.ca.

One more thing…

Allergy research: Experts are questioning existing guidelines on how to best introduce new foods to infants graduating to solids, according to a new study, which suggests those recommendations may be outdated and even potentially harmful.