Canada has now fully vaccinated 72.42 per cent of the country's eligible population.

1. Repatriation flights: A flight with Canadian Armed Forces Elite Operatives and staff from the Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan landed in Ottawa Monday evening, according to the Department of National Defence.

2. Trapped in Afghanistan: With the Taliban once more in control of Afghanistan and commercial flights out of Kabul halted, Canadian citizens and locals who helped the Canadian military wonder if they'll make it out of the country alive.

3. B.C. wildfires: Residents and workers in the B.C. Interior are sharing photos of the bright flames and dark, hazy skies they’re contending with as wildfires ravage parts of the province.

4. Mandatory vaccines: With federal election campaigns underway, here is where the parties stand on vaccine mandates for federal workers and federally-regulated sectors.

5. Virus transmission: A new study suggests younger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19 compared with older children, with the highest odds of transmission being observed from children three years old and younger.

One more thing…

How to help: Here’s a roundup of organizations active in Afghanistan that Canadians can support with donations.