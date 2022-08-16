5 things to know for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Canadians are asked not to fake their travel plans to skip passport application lines, a man dies in a B.C. town while waiting for health care, and Statistics Canada releases its inflation data for July. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Cheating the queue: Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.

2. Inflation reading: Canada’s year-over-year inflation rate dropped to 7.6 per cent in July, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada

3. 'We've been abandoned': For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C. died while waiting for health care.

4. Traveller discrimination: According to a recent survey, one-quarter of front-line workers at Canada’s border agency said they witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller within the last two years.

5. War focuses on Crimea: Massive explosions hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, forcing more than 3,000 people to evacuate.

One more thing…

Metric versus imperial: While Canada is a “metric” nation, many Canadians still use imperial measurements in their daily lives, a new poll shows.