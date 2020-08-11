TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 120,000 total cases of COVID-19, and global cases have surpassed 20 million. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. White House incident: U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon, returning minutes later to say there had been a "shooting" outside the White House that was "under control."

2. Public venues: New data suggests that more than 500 COVID-19 infections in Canada have been linked to public venues including stores, bars, restaurants, daycares and schools since the beginning of July as more businesses continue to reopen and restrictions are eased.

3. Public health measures: Keeping the novel coronavirus at bay will require many more months of physical distancing, ramped-up testing and contact tracing, quarantining and workplace and community closures to handle outbreaks, says a new report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

4. Maple Leaf cases: On Monday, workers at Maple Leaf Foods in Brandon, Man., learned that four more employees had tested positive for COVID-19, days after the CEO admitted in a statement that 10 employees have tested positive.

5. Climate change: Arctic sea ice could be completely gone by 2035, according to a new study that compared present-day conditions with those during the last interglacial period some 127,000 years ago.

One more thing…

New tunes: Twin brothers from Gary, Indiana are making headlines after posting a video on YouTube of their hilarious reactions listening to Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" for the first time.