TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 70.17 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Death sentence: A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected a Canadian drug convict's appeal of a death sentence in an apparent effort to step up pressure on Canada to release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

2. Afghan refugees: Canadian veterans helping Afghan refugees and their families escape danger in Afghanistan worry that bureaucracy is keeping them from safety.

3. Pandemic inequities: The COVID-19 pandemic worsened existing disparities for ethnocultural communities in Canada, according to a new study that has researchers calling for more inclusive approaches to tackling unemployment, food inequity and housing insecurity.

4. Mental health: The COVID-19 pandemic saw youth around the world stuck at home and it's having a drastic effect on their mental health, researchers say.

5. Border reopening: The federal government's eased border restrictions for travellers from the U.S. are now in effect, allowing non-essential trips to Canada for the first time since March 2020. Here's what you need to know.

One more thing…

Bait bite: Fish with human-like teeth might sound like fake news, but experienced anglers in North Carolina say they're not uncommon and actually taste delicious, but can be tough to reel in.