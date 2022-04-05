Canadians who want to pick up arms and fight for Ukraine are facing unexpected hurdles, an archbishop says Pope Francis wants to apologize for residential schools on Canadian soil, and a vehicle leaves a path of destruction in Edmonton during a police chase. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Preparing for offensive: Ukraine says Russia is getting ready for its next offensive as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the UN Security Council today.

2. 'I don't think they were ready': Some Canadians who want to pick up arms for Ukraine say they're facing challenges and even being turned away from fighting for the embattled country.

3. 'Devastated': An Ontario family speaks out after the teen driver who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving that killed two children was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility.

4. Pope's apology: Edmonton's archbishop believes Pope Francis will visit Canada and wants to repeat his apology for residential schools while on Canadian soil.

5. Path of destruction: A driver is in custody following a police chase and a destructive rampage in Edmonton in which five people, including two police officers, were taken to hospital.

One more thing…

Musk's stake in Twitter: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's surprise stake in Twitter is just "the first strike" to shake up the company, according to a Wall Street executive.