The deaths of several migrants spark discussions about Canada's immigration system, a U.S. teacher is suing after being shot by a child, and the latest on Donald Trump.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Unofficial crossings: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.

2. Mug shot, perp walk?: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation. Here is what's in store for the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

3. ISIS connection: A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in British Columbia is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.

4. Astronaut announced: Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.

5. In a 'violent mood': A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student filed a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun.

One more thing...

36 plays: Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale