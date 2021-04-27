TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 35.74 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Military teams: The Canadian Armed Forces will send up to three medical teams to Ontario in order to support hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 following a request from the province.

2. Young COVID-19 victim: A 13-year-old girl from Brampton, Ont. has become one of the youngest people in Ontario to die of COVID-19.

3. Support for India: Opposition leaders say they support Canada sending personal protective equipment and necessary COVID-19 medical supplies to India as the country battles record-setting COVID-19 infections and related deaths.

4. Vaccine label: Health Canada has updated the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine product label to include the "very rare" side effect of thrombosis, or blood clotting, following vaccination.

5. Vaccine effectiveness: As Canada prepares to receive up to 1.9 million more vaccines from suppliers this week, CTVNews.ca offers an explainer on the differences between the vaccines approved by Health Canada.

One more thing…

Not feline fine: The novel coronavirus has been well documented in cats big and small across the world, and now a U.K. study shows evidence of human-to-cat transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in two cases.