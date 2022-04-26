5 things to know for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

A top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking a world war, Ottawa police are once again gearing up for an incoming convoy, and the Toronto Raptors cling to their NBA playoff hopes. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Sabre rattling: Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking "World War III" and said the threat of a nuclear conflict "should not be underestimated."

2. 'Rolling Thunder': Ottawa's interim police chief is warning participants of the planned weekend "Rolling Thunder" event that they will be held accountable for their actions.

3. High school stabbing: A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school.

4. Winning streak: Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 15th consecutive game Monday night, increasing her winnings.

5. Raptors hang on: The Toronto Raptors faced elimination from the NBA playoffs for the second time in three days and came out victorious once again.

One more thing…

How the deal went down: Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's US$44-billion bid to take over the social media platform on Monday. Here's how the deal materialized.

In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks with members of the media at Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)