5 things to know for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Dozens of Canadians have been airlifted out of Sudan, airlines' use of legal loopholes prompted a need for stronger passenger rights, and how Canada plans to mark the King’s coronation.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Biden's bid: U.S. President Joe Biden formally announces that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.

2. Refuge from fighting: A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.

3. Gaps exposed: Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation "left government no choice" but to strengthen passenger rights rules.

4. Censorship measure?: As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate it.

5. Historic moment: Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation.

One more thing…

Rare show: Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be

GRAVENHURST, ON - MARCH 23: The Northern Lights appear in the sky during a previous geomagnetic storm on March 23, 2023 in Gravenhurst, Ont. (Photo by Yu Ruidong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)