TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 37,000 total COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,700 deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ongoing investigation: At least 18 people died in the weekend killing rampage in Nova Scotia and investigators fear that number will rise as they probe 16 crime scenes.

2. Paying tribute: With traditional public grieving impossible for the families and closely-knit communities in Nova Scotia devastated by the mass killing, the province is finding other ways to mourn.

3. Gun control: In the wake of the deadly events in Nova Scotia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is planning to push ahead with strengthening gun control.

4. Back to work: Members of Parliament passed a sitting schedule of one in-person sitting per week, supplemented by additional virtual meetings once the technology required to do so securely is in place.

5. Beat the odds: A 101-year-old Ontario man with failing lungs has survived being infected with COVID-19 despite doctors predicting he would not make it.

One more thing…

Nova Scotia Strong: Canadians are showing support on social media for Nova Scotians after the weekend’s mass killing.