5 things to know for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

5 Things to Know

U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.

This picture of Connerjack Oswalt was seen on his Missing poster, which noted he went missing in September 2019 from Clearlake, Calif. (From Summit County Sheriff)

Can the world's largest plane ever fly again?

The images of the wrecked Antonov AN-225 are now an indelible memory for aviation enthusiasts worldwide. But can the plane ever fly again? Answering that question firstly requires an assessment of the damage sustained by the aircraft.

Crews fight New Mexico fires as some evacuations lift

Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in drought-stricken southern New Mexico as firefighters worked Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed over 200 homes.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.