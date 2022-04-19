5 things to know for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Provinces are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Russia launches its long-feared offensive against eastern Ukraine, and the Toronto Raptors are in a hole against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'We should be able to manage': Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month.

2. 'New phase of the war': Russian forces are attacking along a broad front in eastern Ukraine as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's eastern industrial heartland.

3. Subway shoving: Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station Sunday evening.

4. Travellers stranded: Numerous flights have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines, stranding a number of Canadian travellers.

5. NBA playoffs: The Toronto Raptors fall further behind the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round NBA playoff series.

One more thing…

Winning streak: Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.