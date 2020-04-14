TORONTO -- There have been more than 25,600 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with more than 17,000 of those cases currently active, and 780 dead. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vulnerable patients: With nearly half of the COVID-19 deaths in Canada linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes, the federal government is urging these facilities to heed the latest national guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

2. No tickets: Since being tasked with checking up on those told to self-isolate or quarantine, the RCMP has yet to issue a single ticket in the matter. Under the Quarantine Act, those arriving in Canada from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days.

3. Out of stock: Some of North America’s largest meat producers have been forced to close their plants or reduce production amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, prompting industry leaders to warn of “immediate and drastic” effects on Canada’s supply chain.

4. New study: Early testing of an antiviral medication originally intended to treat Ebola is showing hopeful signs in the fight against COVID-19, but experts believe more research is needed before it can be widely used.

5. Truth tracker: The COVID-19 pandemic has been fertile ground for a deluge of misinformation and conspiracy theories. One gaining wide traction is the false and unscientific claim that links 5G wireless technology to the novel coronavirus.

One more thing…

Walk this way: A growing number of cities are turning over roadways to cyclists and pedestrians so they can maintain a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some question whether opening the streets could backfire.